Eastern Michigan hosts Rasheed and Akron

Akron Zips (8-7, 2-1 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-12, 0-3 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on Eastern Michigan after Zakia Rasheed scored 21 points in Akron’s 73-71 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Eagles are 1-5 in home games. Eastern Michigan allows 81.3 points and has been outscored by 20.8 points per game.

The Zips are 2-1 in conference matchups. Akron averages 67.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

Eastern Michigan scores 60.5 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 64.6 Akron allows. Akron averages 67.2 points per game, 14.1 fewer points than the 81.3 Eastern Michigan allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Westphal averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc.

Alexus Mobley is averaging 13.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Zips.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 61.0 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Zips: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

