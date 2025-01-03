Eastern Michigan hosts Northern Illinois after Jones’ 25-point outing

Northern Illinois Huskies (4-8) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-6) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois takes…

Northern Illinois Huskies (4-8) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-6)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois takes on Eastern Michigan after Quentin Jones scored 25 points in Northern Illinois’ 117-50 victory against the East-West Phantoms.

The Eagles have gone 2-2 in home games. Eastern Michigan averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Huskies have gone 0-7 away from home. Northern Illinois ranks seventh in the MAC allowing 74.4 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

Eastern Michigan’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Northern Illinois allows. Northern Illinois’ 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than Eastern Michigan has allowed to its opponents (46.9%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Da’Sean Nelson is averaging 14.4 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Eagles.

James Dent Jr. is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 11.8 points and 5.3 rebounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

