Eastern Michigan hosts Mitchell and Ohio

Ohio Bobcats (10-7, 4-1 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-9, 2-3 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Ohio Bobcats (10-7, 4-1 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-9, 2-3 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -8; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio visits Eastern Michigan after Shereef Mitchell scored 27 points in Ohio’s 92-80 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Eagles are 3-3 in home games. Eastern Michigan has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bobcats are 4-1 in MAC play. Ohio has a 4-7 record against teams over .500.

Eastern Michigan scores 71.8 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 74.9 Ohio gives up. Ohio has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 46.9% shooting opponents of Eastern Michigan have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Da’Sean Nelson is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Eagles.

AJ Clayton is averaging 16.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 74.3 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 84.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

