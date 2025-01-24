Eastern Michigan faces Ohio on 11-game slide

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-16, 0-7 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (3-14, 1-6 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-16, 0-7 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (3-14, 1-6 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan enters the matchup against Ohio as losers of 11 straight games.

The Bobcats have gone 2-7 at home. Ohio has a 3-13 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles have gone 0-7 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan is eighth in the MAC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Sisi Eleko averaging 2.9.

Ohio scores 58.4 points per game, 20.8 fewer points than the 79.2 Eastern Michigan gives up. Eastern Michigan’s 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Ohio has allowed to its opponents (41.8%).

The Bobcats and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedi Watkins is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Bobcats. Bailey Tabeling is averaging 12.1 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mackenzie Amalia is averaging 10.3 points and 5.2 assists for the Eagles. Eleko is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 1-9, averaging 56.5 points, 23.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Eagles: 0-10, averaging 62.4 points, 26.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.