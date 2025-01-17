Eastern Michigan faces Central Michigan, aims to halt 9-game slide

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-14, 0-5 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-10, 2-3 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-14, 0-5 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-10, 2-3 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan heads into the matchup with Central Michigan after losing nine in a row.

The Chippewas have gone 3-4 in home games. Central Michigan is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 20.1 turnovers per game.

The Eagles have gone 0-5 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan averages 17.9 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Central Michigan’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Eastern Michigan gives up. Eastern Michigan has shot at a 38.0% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Central Michigan have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madi Morson is shooting 42.3% and averaging 13.6 points for the Chippewas.

Olivia Westphal averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 62.0 points, 37.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 61.1 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

