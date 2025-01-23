Eastern Kentucky visits Stetson following Carter-Hartley’s 22-point showing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (13-6, 3-3 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (9-9, 3-3 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (13-6, 3-3 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (9-9, 3-3 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts Eastern Kentucky after Diawana Carter-Hartley scored 22 points in Stetson’s 85-64 loss to the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Hatters are 7-1 on their home court. Stetson has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Colonels are 3-3 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky scores 73.5 points while outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game.

Stetson averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Stetson have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Thomas is averaging 16.6 points for the Hatters. Quentarra Mitchell is averaging nine points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Alice Recanati is averaging 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Colonels. Liz Freihofer is averaging 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 38.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.