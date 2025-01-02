Eastern Kentucky visits Central Arkansas after Cato’s 22-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (6-7) at Central Arkansas Bears (4-9) Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -5;…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (6-7) at Central Arkansas Bears (4-9)

Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts Eastern Kentucky after Elias Cato scored 22 points in Central Arkansas’ 87-69 win over the Southwestern Christian Eagles.

The Bears are 4-1 in home games. Central Arkansas has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Colonels are 2-4 in road games. Eastern Kentucky ranks eighth in the ASUN with 13.0 assists per game led by George Kimble III averaging 3.8.

Central Arkansas averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 12.5 per game Central Arkansas allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Layne Taylor is shooting 39.7% and averaging 16.8 points for the Bears.

Devontae Blanton is averaging 16.8 points, six rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Colonels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Colonels: 4-6, averaging 75.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.