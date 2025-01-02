Eastern Kentucky visits Austin Peay following Recanati’s 22-point outing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (10-3) at Austin Peay Governors (5-6) Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (10-3) at Austin Peay Governors (5-6)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits Austin Peay after Alice Recanati scored 22 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 81-66 win over the Samford Bulldogs.

The Governors have gone 2-1 at home. Austin Peay gives up 67.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.0 points per game.

The Colonels are 6-2 on the road. Eastern Kentucky is the top team in the ASUN scoring 16.5 fast break points per game.

Austin Peay’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky has shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Austin Peay have averaged.

The Governors and Colonels square off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sa’Mya Wyatt is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Governors.

Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor is averaging 10.6 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Colonels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 5-5, averaging 59.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Colonels: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

