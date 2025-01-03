Eastern Kentucky plays Lipscomb on 10-game win streak

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-3, 1-0 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (8-4, 1-0 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-3, 1-0 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (8-4, 1-0 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky will try to build upon its 10-game win streak with a victory against Lipscomb.

The Bisons have gone 7-1 at home. Lipscomb scores 74.1 points while outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Colonels are 1-0 in conference play. Eastern Kentucky is 3-3 against opponents over .500.

Lipscomb averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 5.7 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky scores 10.5 more points per game (74.4) than Lipscomb allows to opponents (63.9).

The Bisons and Colonels square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claira McGowan is shooting 45.9% and averaging 12.0 points for the Bisons.

Kaitlyn Costner is shooting 42.6% and averaging 13.8 points for the Colonels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Colonels: 10-0, averaging 82.6 points, 38.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

