Eastern Kentucky plays Austin Peay after Recanati’s 22-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (10-3) at Austin Peay Governors (5-6) Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (10-3) at Austin Peay Governors (5-6)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits Austin Peay after Alice Recanati scored 22 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 81-66 win over the Samford Bulldogs.

The Governors have gone 2-1 at home. Austin Peay is eighth in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.5 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Colonels are 6-2 in road games. Eastern Kentucky is third in the ASUN giving up 62.5 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

Austin Peay averages 58.5 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 62.5 Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky scores 7.1 more points per game (74.6) than Austin Peay gives up to opponents (67.5).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: La’Nya Foster is averaging 11.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, two steals and 1.8 blocks for the Governors.

Kaitlyn Costner is averaging 13.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Colonels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 5-5, averaging 59.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Colonels: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.