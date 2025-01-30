Eastern Kentucky knocks off Lipscomb 80-71

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Devontae Blanton’s 17 points helped Eastern Kentucky defeat Lipscomb 80-71 on Thursday night. Blanton also added…

Blanton also added 10 rebounds and five assists for the Colonels (11-11, 5-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Turner Buttry scored 15 points while going 5 of 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range). George Kimble III had 12 points and went 5 of 14 from the field (1 for 7 from 3-point range).

The Bisons (14-8, 6-3) were led in scoring by Jacob Ognacevic, who finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Joe Anderson added 17 points, six rebounds and five assists. Gyasi Powell also had 13 points and two steals.

Both teams play on Saturday. Eastern Kentucky hosts Austin Peay and Lipscomb hosts Bellarmine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

