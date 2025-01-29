Eastern Kentucky hosts Jacksonville following Craig’s 25-point showing

Jacksonville Dolphins (10-10, 4-4 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (13-8, 3-5 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jacksonville Dolphins (10-10, 4-4 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (13-8, 3-5 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville visits Eastern Kentucky after Saniyah Craig scored 25 points in Jacksonville’s 83-76 win over the Queens (NC) Royals.

The Colonels are 6-2 in home games. Eastern Kentucky is the top team in the ASUN with 36.9 points in the paint led by Kaitlyn Costner averaging 8.0.

The Dolphins have gone 4-4 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville has a 5-9 record against opponents above .500.

Eastern Kentucky scores 72.4 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 71.3 Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Eastern Kentucky allows.

The Colonels and Dolphins face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Costner is shooting 40.9% and averaging 13.0 points for the Colonels. Alice Recanati is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Priscilla Williams is averaging 10.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Dolphins. Craig is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

