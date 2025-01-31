Eastern Kentucky hosts Austin Peay following Witt’s 25-point game

Austin Peay Governors (9-13, 4-5 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-11, 5-4 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Austin Peay Governors (9-13, 4-5 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-11, 5-4 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay faces Eastern Kentucky after Sai Witt scored 25 points in Austin Peay’s 86-77 overtime victory against the Bellarmine Knights.

The Colonels have gone 6-3 at home. Eastern Kentucky leads the ASUN in rebounding, averaging 35.3 boards. Montavious Myrick leads the Colonels with 7.5 rebounds.

The Governors have gone 4-5 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay is 5-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.2 turnovers per game.

Eastern Kentucky averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay averages 68.9 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 76.6 Eastern Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Kimble III is shooting 37.3% and averaging 18.1 points for the Colonels. Turner Buttry is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Witt is averaging 12.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Governors. Anton Brookshire is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Governors: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.