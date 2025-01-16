Eastern Kentucky hosts Austin Peay after Freihofer’s 20-point game

Austin Peay Governors (8-7, 3-1 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (12-5, 2-2 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Austin Peay Governors (8-7, 3-1 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (12-5, 2-2 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky plays Austin Peay after Liz Freihofer scored 20 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 94-58 victory against the North Alabama Lions.

The Colonels are 5-1 in home games. Eastern Kentucky leads the ASUN averaging 38.1 points in the paint. Kaitlyn Costner leads the Colonels scoring 8.0.

The Governors are 3-1 in ASUN play. Austin Peay is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.6 turnovers per game.

Eastern Kentucky is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 41.5% Austin Peay allows to opponents. Austin Peay averages 60.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the 63.5 Eastern Kentucky gives up to opponents.

The Colonels and Governors face off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Costner is averaging 13.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Colonels.

Briana Rivera averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, scoring 4.0 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 38.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Governors: 6-4, averaging 62.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.