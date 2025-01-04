Eastern Kentucky faces Lipscomb on 10-game win streak

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-3, 1-0 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (8-4, 1-0 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-3, 1-0 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (8-4, 1-0 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky will try to continue its 10-game win streak with a victory over Lipscomb.

The Bisons have gone 7-1 in home games. Lipscomb is fourth in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.9 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Colonels are 1-0 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky is the top team in the ASUN with 39.1 points per game in the paint led by Kaitlyn Costner averaging 8.0.

Lipscomb makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Eastern Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). Eastern Kentucky averages 10.5 more points per game (74.4) than Lipscomb allows to opponents (63.9).

The Bisons and Colonels match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claira McGowan is averaging 12 points for the Bisons.

Costner is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Colonels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Colonels: 10-0, averaging 82.6 points, 38.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.