Eastern Kentucky earns 81-77 victory against FGCU

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Mayar Wol scored 18 points as Eastern Kentucky beat FGCU 81-77 on Saturday night.

Wol also contributed nine rebounds for the Colonels (10-11, 4-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). George Kimble III scored 18 points and added five assists and four steals. Turner Buttry had 10 points and shot 2 for 5 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Eagles (11-10, 6-2) were led in scoring by Jevin Muniz, who finished with 18 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Dallion Johnson added 16 points for FGCU. Rahmir Barno had 15 points, six rebounds and seven assists. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

