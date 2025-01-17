Eastern Illinois takes on Tennessee State, seeks to end 4-game slide

Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-12, 1-5 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (6-12, 2-5 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-12, 1-5 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (6-12, 2-5 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois aims to end its four-game losing streak with a victory against Tennessee State.

The Tigers have gone 5-3 in home games. Tennessee State is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.8 turnovers per game.

The Panthers are 1-5 in OVC play. Eastern Illinois has a 3-10 record against opponents over .500.

Tennessee State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Eastern Illinois gives up. Eastern Illinois averages 69.5 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 75.4 Tennessee State gives up to opponents.

The Tigers and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justus Jackson is averaging 8.5 points for the Tigers.

Kooper Jacobi is averaging 13.4 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 74.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.