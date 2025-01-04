Eastern Illinois plays Western Illinois following Fruster’s 29-point showing

Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-7, 1-2 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-8, 1-1 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-7, 1-2 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-8, 1-1 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois takes on Western Illinois after Zion Fruster scored 29 points in Eastern Illinois’ 78-74 overtime win against the Lindenwood Lions.

The Panthers have gone 5-0 in home games. Eastern Illinois ranks seventh in the OVC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kooper Jacobi averaging 3.1.

The Leathernecks are 1-2 in OVC play. Western Illinois is 3-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Eastern Illinois’ average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Western Illinois gives up. Western Illinois averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Eastern Illinois allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nakyel Shelton is shooting 43.6% and averaging 18.1 points for the Panthers.

Sean Smith is averaging 10.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Leathernecks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Leathernecks: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.