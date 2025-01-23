Eastern Illinois Panthers take on the Morehead State Eagles on 5-game losing streak

Morehead State Eagles (12-7, 7-1 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-13, 1-6 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Morehead State Eagles (12-7, 7-1 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-13, 1-6 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois enters the matchup against Morehead State as losers of five in a row.

The Panthers have gone 5-3 at home. Eastern Illinois averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 3-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Eagles have gone 7-1 against OVC opponents. Morehead State is seventh in the OVC with 12.4 assists per game led by Kenny White Jr. averaging 2.4.

Eastern Illinois is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.8% Morehead State allows to opponents. Morehead State averages 69.3 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 73.5 Eastern Illinois gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nakyel Shelton is scoring 16.1 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Panthers. Zion Fruster is averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games.

White is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Jerone Morton is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 70.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.