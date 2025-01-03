Eastern Illinois hosts Western Illinois following McCowan’s 22-point game

Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-5, 1-2 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-6, 3-0 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-5, 1-2 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-6, 3-0 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois visits Eastern Illinois after Raegan McCowan scored 22 points in Western Illinois’ 75-48 victory over the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Panthers have gone 4-0 in home games. Eastern Illinois ranks sixth in the OVC with 29.3 points per game in the paint led by Macy McGlone averaging 4.0.

The Leathernecks have gone 1-2 against OVC opponents. Western Illinois is third in the OVC with 34.3 rebounds per game led by McCowan averaging 8.3.

Eastern Illinois’ average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Western Illinois allows. Western Illinois averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Eastern Illinois gives up.

The Panthers and Leathernecks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiyley Flowers is averaging 5.3 points, 4.5 assists and 3.6 steals for the Panthers.

Addi Brownfield is averaging 6.8 points, 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals for the Leathernecks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 59.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Leathernecks: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

