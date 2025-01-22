Eastern Illinois hosts Morehead State on home slide

Morehead State Eagles (12-7, 7-1 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-13, 1-6 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Morehead State Eagles (12-7, 7-1 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-13, 1-6 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois plays Morehead State looking to break its three-game home skid.

The Panthers have gone 5-3 at home. Eastern Illinois has a 3-10 record against teams over .500.

The Eagles are 7-1 in OVC play. Morehead State is 5-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Eastern Illinois is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.8% Morehead State allows to opponents. Morehead State averages 69.3 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 73.5 Eastern Illinois gives up to opponents.

The Panthers and Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nakyel Shelton is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Zion Fruster is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kenny White Jr. is averaging 13.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Jerone Morton is averaging 13.4 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 52.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 70.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

