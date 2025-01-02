Eastern Illinois hosts Brueggemann and Lindenwood (MO)

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (6-5, 2-0 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-6, 2-0 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (6-5, 2-0 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-6, 2-0 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) visits Eastern Illinois after Ellie Brueggemann scored 21 points in Lindenwood (MO)’s 63-59 win against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Panthers are 3-0 in home games. Eastern Illinois ranks sixth in the OVC with 28.9 points per game in the paint led by Macy McGlone averaging 4.0.

The Lions have gone 2-0 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood (MO) is sixth in the OVC scoring 64.8 points per game and is shooting 40.8%.

Eastern Illinois scores 58.3 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 65.4 Lindenwood (MO) allows. Lindenwood (MO)’s 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Eastern Illinois has given up to its opponents (43.2%).

The Panthers and Lions square off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGlone is averaging 17.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Panthers.

Brueggemann is averaging 12.4 points for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 57.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

