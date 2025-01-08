Eastern Illinois faces Tennessee Tech in conference matchup

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (8-7, 3-1 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-10, 1-3 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kooper Jacobi and Eastern Illinois host Jaylon Johnson and Tennessee Tech in OVC action.

The Panthers have gone 5-2 in home games. Eastern Illinois gives up 73.5 points and has been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 3-1 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech is 4-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Eastern Illinois is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43.0% Tennessee Tech allows to opponents. Tennessee Tech averages 73.6 points per game, 0.1 more than the 73.5 Eastern Illinois allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobi is averaging 13.5 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Panthers.

Daniel Egbuniwe is averaging 11.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

