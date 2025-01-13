East Texas A&M visits Abdul-Hakim and UT Rio Grande Valley

East Texas A&M Lions (2-14, 0-5 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (10-6, 2-3 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 7:30…

East Texas A&M Lions (2-14, 0-5 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (10-6, 2-3 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vaqueros -13; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts East Texas A&M after Hasan Abdul-Hakim scored 20 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 79-74 loss to the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Vaqueros have gone 7-1 at home. UT Rio Grande Valley has a 3-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Lions are 0-5 against Southland opponents. East Texas A&M gives up 78.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 15.2 points per game.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 8.3 per game East Texas A&M allows. East Texas A&M has shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 42.9% shooting opponents of UT Rio Grande Valley have averaged.

The Vaqueros and Lions square off Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: K.T. Raimey is averaging 12.7 points for the Vaqueros.

Scooter Williams Jr. is shooting 40.0% and averaging 12.1 points for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 64.0 points, 26.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

