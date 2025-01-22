East Texas A&M travels to SFA for conference matchup

East Texas A&M Lions (4-12, 1-6 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (14-5, 4-4 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

East Texas A&M Lions (4-12, 1-6 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (14-5, 4-4 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cora Horvath and East Texas A&M visit Ashlyn Traylor and SFA in Southland play Thursday.

The Ladyjacks are 6-1 in home games. SFA averages 16.6 assists per game to lead the Southland, paced by Traylor with 4.3.

The Lions are 1-6 against Southland opponents. East Texas A&M has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

SFA makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than East Texas A&M has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). East Texas A&M has shot at a 38.5% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 37.3% shooting opponents of SFA have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Blackstone is averaging 15.3 points, six rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Ladyjacks. Traylor is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Alva Hedrich is averaging 4.3 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Lions. Jordyn Newsome is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ladyjacks: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 61.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.