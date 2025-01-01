East Texas A&M takes on Nicholls, looks to break 5-game slide

Nicholls Colonels (8-3, 1-1 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (3-8, 0-2 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nicholls Colonels (8-3, 1-1 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (3-8, 0-2 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M comes into the matchup against Nicholls as losers of five straight games.

The Lions have gone 2-1 in home games. East Texas A&M is 2-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Colonels are 1-1 against conference opponents.

East Texas A&M averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 5.3 more made shots than the 3.5 per game Nicholls allows. Nicholls’ 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than East Texas A&M has given up to its opponents (44.2%).

The Lions and Colonels meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordyn Newsome is averaging 16.1 points for the Lions.

Tanita Swift is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Colonels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 69.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Colonels: 8-2, averaging 64.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points.

