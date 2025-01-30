East Texas A&M plays Texas A&M-CC, aims to stop home slide

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (10-10, 2-7 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (4-14, 1-8 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (10-10, 2-7 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (4-14, 1-8 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M hosts Texas A&M-CC looking to end its three-game home skid.

The Lions are 3-4 on their home court. East Texas A&M is fifth in the Southland with 13.4 assists per game led by Nykesha Sanders averaging 4.7.

The Islanders have gone 2-7 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC is fourth in the Southland with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Monae’ Duffy averaging 2.7.

East Texas A&M makes 38.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Texas A&M-CC has allowed to its opponents (34.0%). Texas A&M-CC averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game East Texas A&M allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordyn Newsome averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Cora Horvath is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jaeda Whitner is shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 4.8 points. Mireia Aguado is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 59.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Islanders: 4-6, averaging 60.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

