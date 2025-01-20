East Texas A&M plays SE Louisiana on home slide

SE Louisiana Lions (10-8, 4-3 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (2-16, 0-7 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Monday, 2 p.m. EST…

SE Louisiana Lions (10-8, 4-3 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (2-16, 0-7 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -7; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M plays SE Louisiana looking to break its three-game home slide.

The East Texas A&M Lions are 2-5 in home games. East Texas A&M is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The SE Louisiana Lions are 4-3 against conference opponents. SE Louisiana ranks sixth in the Southland shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

East Texas A&M’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana averages 71.6 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 77.8 East Texas A&M gives up to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scooter Williams Jr. is scoring 10.9 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the East Texas A&M Lions.

Sam Hines Jr. is averaging 15.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for the SE Louisiana Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: East Texas A&M Lions: 1-9, averaging 64.6 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

SE Louisiana Lions: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.