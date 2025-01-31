East Texas A&M plays Northwestern State on home losing streak

Northwestern State Demons (10-11, 6-4 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (2-19, 0-10 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST…

Northwestern State Demons (10-11, 6-4 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (2-19, 0-10 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M looks to stop its four-game home losing streak with a victory over Northwestern State.

The Lions have gone 2-6 in home games. East Texas A&M ranks sixth in the Southland with 13.2 assists per game led by TJ Thomas averaging 2.4.

The Demons are 6-4 in conference play. Northwestern State has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

East Texas A&M is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Northwestern State allows to opponents. Northwestern State averages 70.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 77.0 East Texas A&M allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khaliq Abdul-Mateen is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 9.2 points. Scooter Williams Jr. is shooting 42.6% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Addison Patterson is scoring 13.3 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Demons. Micah Thomas is averaging 13.7 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 38.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 64.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Demons: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

