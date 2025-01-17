East Texas A&M Lions take on the New Orleans Privateers on 5-game slide

New Orleans Privateers (3-14, 1-5 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (2-15, 0-6 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST…

New Orleans Privateers (3-14, 1-5 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (2-15, 0-6 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M heads into the matchup with New Orleans as losers of five straight games.

The Lions are 2-4 in home games. East Texas A&M has a 1-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Privateers are 1-5 in Southland play. New Orleans has a 3-12 record against opponents over .500.

East Texas A&M scores 63.1 points per game, 21.9 fewer points than the 85.0 New Orleans gives up. New Orleans’ 39.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.2 percentage points lower than East Texas A&M has given up to its opponents (49.2%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scooter Williams Jr. is averaging 11.6 points for the Lions.

Cedquavious Hunter averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 63.0 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Privateers: 1-9, averaging 66.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

