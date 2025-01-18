East Texas A&M Lions take on the New Orleans Privateers on 5-game skid

New Orleans Privateers (3-14, 1-5 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (2-15, 0-6 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST…

New Orleans Privateers (3-14, 1-5 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (2-15, 0-6 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -3.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M looks to stop its five-game slide when the Lions play New Orleans.

The Lions have gone 2-4 at home. East Texas A&M averages 15.6 turnovers per game and is 1-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Privateers have gone 1-5 against Southland opponents. New Orleans is ninth in the Southland scoring 30.5 points per game in the paint led by James White averaging 10.6.

East Texas A&M averages 63.1 points per game, 21.9 fewer points than the 85.0 New Orleans gives up. New Orleans averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game East Texas A&M allows.

The Lions and Privateers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demarco Bethea is averaging 6.8 points for the Lions.

JR Jacobs is averaging 4.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Privateers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 63.0 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Privateers: 1-9, averaging 66.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.