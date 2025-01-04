East Texas A&M hosts McNeese following Garcia’s 26-point performance

McNeese Cowboys (8-5, 2-0 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (2-11, 0-2 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST BETMGM…

McNeese Cowboys (8-5, 2-0 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (2-11, 0-2 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -16.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese faces East Texas A&M after Javohn Garcia scored 26 points in McNeese’s 79-51 victory over the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Lions are 2-2 in home games. East Texas A&M averages 16.9 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Cowboys have gone 2-0 against Southland opponents. McNeese scores 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 11.5 points per game.

East Texas A&M’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game McNeese allows. McNeese averages 76.6 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 79.1 East Texas A&M gives up.

The Lions and Cowboys face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khaliq Abdul-Mateen is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 10.8 points and 1.5 steals.

Omar Cooper is averaging 1.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Cowboys.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 62.8 points, 26.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Cowboys: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

