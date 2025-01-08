East Texas A&M faces UT Rio Grande Valley on 4-game road slide

East Texas A&M Lions (4-9, 1-3 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (7-8, 2-2 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30…

East Texas A&M Lions (4-9, 1-3 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (7-8, 2-2 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M visits UT Rio Grande Valley looking to end its four-game road skid.

The Vaqueros are 5-3 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley allows 64.5 points and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Lions are 1-3 in conference play. East Texas A&M is sixth in the Southland with 13.8 assists per game led by Nykesha Sanders averaging 5.5.

UT Rio Grande Valley scores 62.3 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 73.5 East Texas A&M allows. East Texas A&M averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game UT Rio Grande Valley gives up.

The Vaqueros and Lions match up Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kade Hackerott is shooting 37.7% and averaging 13.3 points for the Vaqueros.

Sanders is averaging 5.2 points and 5.5 assists for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 58.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

