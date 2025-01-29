East Texas A&M faces Texas A&M-CC, seeks to end 6-game slide

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (10-10, 2-7 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (4-14, 1-8 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (10-10, 2-7 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (4-14, 1-8 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M will try to stop its six-game losing streak when the Lions play Texas A&M-CC.

The Lions have gone 3-4 at home. East Texas A&M is fourth in the Southland scoring 66.7 points while shooting 38.8% from the field.

The Islanders are 2-7 in conference games. Texas A&M-CC ranks fifth in the Southland with 13.4 assists per game led by Mireia Aguado averaging 3.4.

East Texas A&M makes 38.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Texas A&M-CC has allowed to its opponents (34.0%). Texas A&M-CC averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game East Texas A&M allows.

The Lions and Islanders square off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordyn Newsome is shooting 42.8% and averaging 15.2 points for the Lions. Cora Horvath is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aguado is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Islanders. Paige Allen is averaging 11.0 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 59.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Islanders: 4-6, averaging 60.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

