East Tennessee State visits Nze and Mercer

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-7, 1-1 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (9-6, 2-0 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-7, 1-1 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (9-6, 2-0 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -2.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer hosts East Tennessee State after Jah Nze scored 25 points in Mercer’s 70-67 win against the VMI Keydets.

The Bears have gone 5-0 at home. Mercer leads the SoCon in rebounding, averaging 35.7 boards. Alex Holt leads the Bears with 7.2 rebounds.

The Buccaneers are 1-1 in SoCon play. East Tennessee State is eighth in the SoCon with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaden Seymour averaging 4.9.

Mercer averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 6.7 per game East Tennessee State allows. East Tennessee State averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Mercer gives up.

The Bears and Buccaneers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holt is averaging 12 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Bears.

John Buggs III is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 13.3 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.