East Tennessee State takes on Wofford following Lyons’ 23-point game

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (12-9, 3-3 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (14-5, 6-0 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State visits Wofford after Paige Lyons scored 23 points in East Tennessee State’s 72-62 win against the Furman Paladins.

The Terriers have gone 11-0 at home. Wofford is fourth in the SoCon with 13.3 assists per game led by Molly Masingale averaging 2.4.

The Buccaneers are 3-3 in conference play. East Tennessee State ranks seventh in the SoCon with 29.8 rebounds per game led by Meghan Downing averaging 7.3.

Wofford averages 69.2 points, 13.9 more per game than the 55.3 East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State averages 59.9 points per game, 3.2 more than the 56.7 Wofford allows.

The Terriers and Buccaneers match up Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evangelia Paulk is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 11.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.2 steals. Helen Matthews is shooting 44.9% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Courtney Moore averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Lyons is shooting 45.2% and averaging 7.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 8-2, averaging 68.9 points, 38.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.2 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 62.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points.

