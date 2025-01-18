East Tennessee State takes on Samford following Peterson’s 21-point performance

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-8, 3-2 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (15-3, 5-0 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-8, 3-2 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (15-3, 5-0 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State faces Samford after Quimari Peterson scored 21 points in East Tennessee State’s 73-70 loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Bulldogs are 10-0 in home games. Samford is 41st in college basketball averaging 11.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.4% from deep. Trey Fort leads the team averaging 2.8 makes while shooting 40.8% from 3-point range.

The Buccaneers are 3-2 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State is second in the SoCon with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Karon Boyd averaging 2.4.

Samford averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.7 more made shots than the 6.7 per game East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Samford gives up.

The Bulldogs and Buccaneers match up Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fort is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Peterson is averaging 18.3 points, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Buccaneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 81.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.