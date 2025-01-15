East Tennessee State takes on conference foe Mercer

Mercer Bears (6-10, 1-0 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-8, 0-2 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Mercer Bears (6-10, 1-0 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-8, 0-2 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State plays Mercer in a matchup of SoCon teams.

The Buccaneers have gone 6-1 in home games. East Tennessee State is sixth in the SoCon with 11.4 assists per game led by Kendall Folley averaging 2.5.

The Bears are 1-0 against conference opponents. Mercer has a 2-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

East Tennessee State is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 40.3% Mercer allows to opponents. Mercer has shot at a 37.5% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 38.1% shooting opponents of East Tennessee State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Moore averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc.

Nahawa Diarra Berthe is averaging 7.1 points for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 62.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 53.5 points, 24.0 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

