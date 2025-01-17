East Tennessee State hosts Samford following Langham’s 22-point showing

Samford Bulldogs (5-13, 0-2 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-8, 1-2 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Samford Bulldogs (5-13, 0-2 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-8, 1-2 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford faces East Tennessee State after Kennedy Langham scored 22 points in Samford’s 69-63 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Buccaneers have gone 7-1 at home. East Tennessee State is sixth in the SoCon in rebounding with 29.4 rebounds. Meghan Downing paces the Buccaneers with 7.1 boards.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-2 against SoCon opponents. Samford ranks fourth in the SoCon with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Emily Bowman averaging 3.5.

East Tennessee State is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Samford allows to opponents. Samford has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 38.3% shooting opponents of East Tennessee State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Moore averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc.

Bowman is averaging 11.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 61.7 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

