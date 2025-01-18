East Tennessee State defeats Samford 65-60

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Quimari Peterson’s 19 points helped East Tennessee State defeat Samford 65-60 on Saturday night. Peterson added…

Peterson added five assists for the Buccaneers (11-8, 4-2 Southern Conference). Jaden Seymour scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds. Maki Johnson went 4 of 12 from the field (3 for 11 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points, while adding three steals.

The Bulldogs (15-4, 5-1) were led by Rylan Jones, who posted 12 points and four assists. Collin Holloway added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Samford. Josh Holloway finished with nine points and four assists. The Bulldogs broke a six-game winning streak with the loss.

Seymour scored nine points in the first half for East Tennessee State, who went into halftime tied 29-29 with Samford. East Tennessee State used a 7-0 second-half run come back from a two-point deficit and take the lead at 50-45 with 6:49 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Peterson scored 12 second-half points.

