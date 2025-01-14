East Carolina visits Charlotte after Hagemann’s 21-point performance

East Carolina Pirates (9-7, 1-3 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (5-10, 0-4 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Carolina Pirates (9-7, 1-3 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (5-10, 0-4 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina takes on Charlotte after Devin Hagemann scored 21 points in East Carolina’s 75-64 victory against the Tulane Green Wave.

The 49ers have gone 3-4 in home games. Charlotte is 3-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.1 turnovers per game.

The Pirates have gone 1-3 against AAC opponents. East Carolina is sixth in the AAC scoring 28.9 points per game in the paint led by Amiya Joyner averaging 14.0.

Charlotte’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that East Carolina gives up. East Carolina averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Charlotte gives up.

The 49ers and Pirates meet Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayleigh Breland is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, while averaging 12.2 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Joyner is scoring 15.1 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 3-7, averaging 59.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 63.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

