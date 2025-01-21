East Carolina plays Tulsa after Walker’s 28-point game

East Carolina Pirates (10-9, 2-4 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (8-10, 2-3 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

East Carolina Pirates (10-9, 2-4 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (8-10, 2-3 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -4; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina visits Tulsa after C.J. Walker scored 28 points in East Carolina’s 75-72 win against the Wichita State Shockers.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 6-4 at home. Tulsa is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Pirates have gone 2-4 against AAC opponents. East Carolina is ninth in the AAC with 12.6 assists per game led by Cam Hayes averaging 3.9.

Tulsa’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game East Carolina gives up. East Carolina averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Tulsa gives up.

The Golden Hurricane and Pirates meet Tuesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keaston Willis is averaging 13.3 points for the Golden Hurricane.

Hayes is averaging 9.5 points and 3.9 assists for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

