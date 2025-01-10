East Carolina hosts Pittman and Tulane

Tulane Green Wave (10-5, 3-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (8-7, 0-3 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Tulane Green Wave (10-5, 3-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (8-7, 0-3 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane takes on East Carolina after Sherese Pittman scored 20 points in Tulane’s 65-62 win over the North Texas Eagles.

The Pirates have gone 6-1 in home games. East Carolina averages 61.3 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Green Wave are 3-1 in AAC play. Tulane is second in the AAC scoring 71.2 points per game and is shooting 42.2%.

East Carolina is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 36.6% Tulane allows to opponents. Tulane averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game East Carolina allows.

The Pirates and Green Wave match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayla Hearp averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc.

Pittman is averaging 13.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Green Wave.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 61.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Green Wave: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

