East Carolina faces Wichita State after Felton’s 30-point outing

East Carolina Pirates (9-9, 1-4 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (11-6, 1-3 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -3.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina faces Wichita State after RJ Felton scored 30 points in East Carolina’s 69-60 loss to the North Texas Mean Green.

The Shockers are 8-2 on their home court. Wichita State is seventh in the AAC with 13.0 assists per game led by Justin Hill averaging 3.3.

The Pirates are 1-4 against AAC opponents. East Carolina scores 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

Wichita State averages 77.5 points, 5.7 more per game than the 71.8 East Carolina gives up. East Carolina averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Wichita State gives up.

The Shockers and Pirates face off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Bell is scoring 14.6 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Shockers.

Felton is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 18.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Pirates: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

