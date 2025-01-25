East Carolina earns 64-55 victory against South Florida

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — C.J. Walker had 15 points in East Carolina’s 64-55 win over South Florida on Saturday. Walker…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — C.J. Walker had 15 points in East Carolina’s 64-55 win over South Florida on Saturday.

Walker also contributed eight rebounds and five assists for the Pirates (12-9, 4-4 American Athletic Conference). RJ Felton added 12 points while going 5 of 16 (2 for 10 from 3-point range) while they also had 14 rebounds. Joran Riley shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Bulls (10-10, 3-4) were led in scoring by Kobe Knox, who finished with 17 points. De’Ante Green added 11 points and four assists for South Florida. Jimmie Williams also put up eight points, eight rebounds and two steals.

East Carolina took the lead with 1:02 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 31-28 at halftime, with Walker racking up eight points. East Carolina outscored South Florida in the second half by six points, with Riley scoring a team-high eight points after the break.

Up next for East Carolina is a Saturday matchup with Temple on the road, and South Florida hosts Rice on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

