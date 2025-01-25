East Carolina and South Florida square off for conference matchup

South Florida Bulls (12-8, 5-2 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (10-9, 2-5 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

South Florida Bulls (12-8, 5-2 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (10-9, 2-5 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: AAC foes East Carolina and South Florida face off on Saturday.

The Pirates have gone 7-2 at home. East Carolina ranks sixth in the AAC with 28.8 points per game in the paint led by Amiya Joyner averaging 14.0.

The Bulls are 5-2 against AAC opponents. South Florida ranks fourth in the AAC with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by L’or Mputu averaging 3.3.

East Carolina is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 41.2% South Florida allows to opponents. South Florida has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of East Carolina have averaged.

The Pirates and Bulls meet Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayla Hearp averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Joyner is averaging 14 points and 8.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Sammie Puisis is averaging 15.1 points for the Bulls. Mputu is averaging 11.1 points and 8.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 62.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

