Earnest leads Valparaiso against Murray State after 22-point showing

Valparaiso Beacons (4-9, 1-2 MVC) at Murray State Racers (8-4, 2-1 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits Murray State after Leah Earnest scored 22 points in Valparaiso’s 82-64 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Racers are 4-1 on their home court. Murray State is second in the MVC with 18.4 assists per game led by Haven Ford averaging 5.6.

The Beacons are 1-2 against conference opponents. Valparaiso has a 2-6 record against opponents over .500.

Murray State scores 89.3 points, 19.1 more per game than the 70.2 Valparaiso gives up. Valparaiso averages 66.3 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 75.4 Murray State allows to opponents.

The Racers and Beacons face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katelyn Young is shooting 51.0% and averaging 18.7 points for the Racers.

Earnest is averaging 18.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Beacons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 7-3, averaging 89.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Beacons: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 25.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

