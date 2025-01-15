Earle leads Abilene Christian against Grand Canyon after 23-point performance

Grand Canyon Antelopes (15-2, 2-0 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (12-5, 1-1 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (15-2, 2-0 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (12-5, 1-1 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian hosts Grand Canyon after Bella Earle scored 23 points in Abilene Christian’s 83-55 win over the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Wildcats have gone 5-4 in home games.

The Antelopes are 2-0 against conference opponents. Grand Canyon averages 18.4 assists per game to lead the WAC, paced by Trinity San Antonio with 5.6.

Abilene Christian averages 73.8 points, 15.7 more per game than the 58.1 Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon averages 21.2 more points per game (78.4) than Abilene Christian gives up to opponents (57.2).

The Wildcats and Antelopes face off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Hull averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc.

San Antonio is averaging 14.3 points, 5.6 assists and 2.9 steals for the Antelopes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 13.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points per game.

Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 81.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 13.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

