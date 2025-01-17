Earle and Abilene Christian host Cal Baptist

Abilene Christian Wildcats (12-6, 1-2 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (6-11, 3-0 WAC) Riverside, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (12-6, 1-2 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (6-11, 3-0 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian faces Cal Baptist after Bella Earle scored 26 points in Abilene Christian’s 81-67 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Lancers are 3-5 in home games. Cal Baptist has a 2-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wildcats are 1-2 in WAC play. Abilene Christian ranks fourth in the WAC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Meredith Mayes averaging 3.0.

Cal Baptist is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 39.2% Abilene Christian allows to opponents. Abilene Christian averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Cal Baptist gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Schmidt is averaging 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Lancers.

Payton Hull is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 12.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.