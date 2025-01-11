Eads leads Seton Hall against Creighton after 27-point performance

Creighton Bluejays (13-3, 5-0 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (12-3, 4-0 Big East) South Orange, New Jersey; Saturday, 12…

Creighton Bluejays (13-3, 5-0 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (12-3, 4-0 Big East)

South Orange, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall hosts Creighton after Jada Eads scored 27 points in Seton Hall’s 74-71 victory over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Pirates are 9-1 in home games. Seton Hall ranks eighth in the Big East in rebounding averaging 29.4 rebounds. I’Yanna Lops leads the Pirates with 5.0 boards.

The Bluejays are 5-0 in conference matchups. Creighton ranks eighth in the Big East allowing 64.4 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

Seton Hall averages 66.4 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 64.4 Creighton gives up. Creighton scores 16.2 more points per game (73.7) than Seton Hall allows to opponents (57.5).

The Pirates and Bluejays meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amari Wright is averaging 4.1 points, 4.5 assists and 2.3 steals for the Pirates.

Lauren Jensen is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Bluejays.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 8-2, averaging 64.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 70.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

